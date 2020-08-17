Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT on CBS 8/17 - 8/20

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert airs weeknights 11:35 p.m. ET/PT.



Monday, August 17: Former National Security Advisor and Ambassador Susan Rice; musical performance by Sheryl Crow (LIVE broadcast ET/delayed PT)



Tuesday, August 18: Senator Elizabeth Warren; musical performance by Regina Spektor (LIVE broadcast ET/delayed PT)



Wednesday, August 19: Senator Bernie Sanders (LIVE broadcast ET/delayed PT)



Thursday, August 20: Former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton (LIVE broadcast ET/delayed PT)

Stephen Colbert brings his signature satire and comedy to THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT, the #1 show in late night, where he talks with an eclectic mix of guests about what is new and relevant in the worlds of politics, entertainment, business, music, technology and more. Featuring bandleader Jon Batiste with his band Stay Human, the Emmy Award-nominated show is broadcast from the historic Ed Sullivan Theater. Stephen Colbert took over as host, executive producer and writer of THE LATE SHOW on Sept. 8, 2015.

