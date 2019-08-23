Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT, 8/23-9/2





Stephen Colbert brings his signature satire and comedy to THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT, the #1 show in late night, where he talks with an eclectic mix of guests about what is new and relevant in the worlds of politics, entertainment, business, music, technology and more. Featuring bandleader Jon Batiste with his band Stay Human, the Emmy Award-nominated show is broadcast from the historic Ed Sullivan Theater. Stephen Colbert took over as host, executive producer and writer of THE LATE SHOW on Sept. 8, 2015.Idris Elba; Maude Apatow; musical performance by Perry Farrell (OAD: 7/29/19)Sofía Vergara; David Cross; musical performance by Tove Lo (OAD: 7/17/19)Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel; Michael Ian Black (OAD: 7/31/19)Samuel L. Jackson; Former Secretary of Defense Ash Carter (OAD: 6/10/19)Amanda Seyfried; Jacob Tremblay, Brady Noon and Keith L. Williams (OAD: 8/16/19)Jeff Daniels; Katy Tur and Jacob Soboroff (OAD: 7/30/19)Tiffany Haddish; Jared Harris; musical performance by Smashing Pumpkins (OAD: 8/7/19)