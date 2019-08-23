Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT, 8/23-9/2
Stephen Colbert brings his signature satire and comedy to THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT, the #1 show in late night, where he talks with an eclectic mix of guests about what is new and relevant in the worlds of politics, entertainment, business, music, technology and more. Featuring bandleader Jon Batiste with his band Stay Human, the Emmy Award-nominated show is broadcast from the historic Ed Sullivan Theater. Stephen Colbert took over as host, executive producer and writer of THE LATE SHOW on Sept. 8, 2015.
Friday, August 23
Idris Elba; Maude Apatow; musical performance by Perry Farrell (OAD: 7/29/19)
*Monday, August 26
Sofía Vergara; David Cross; musical performance by Tove Lo (OAD: 7/17/19)
*Tuesday, August 27
Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel; Michael Ian Black (OAD: 7/31/19)
*Wednesday, August 28
Samuel L. Jackson; Former Secretary of Defense Ash Carter (OAD: 6/10/19)
*Thursday, August 29
Amanda Seyfried; Jacob Tremblay, Brady Noon and Keith L. Williams (OAD: 8/16/19)
*Friday, August 30
Jeff Daniels; Katy Tur and Jacob Soboroff (OAD: 7/30/19)
*Monday, Sept. 2
Tiffany Haddish; Jared Harris; musical performance by Smashing Pumpkins (OAD: 8/7/19)
