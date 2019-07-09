Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT, 7/8-7/12
Stephen Colbert brings his signature satire and comedy to THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT, the #1 show in late night, where he talks with an eclectic mix of guests about what is new and relevant in the worlds of politics, entertainment, business, music, technology and more. Featuring bandleader Jon Batiste with his band Stay Human, the Emmy Award-nominated show is broadcast from the historic Ed Sullivan Theater. Stephen Colbert took over as host, executive producer and writer of THE LATE SHOW on Sept. 8, 2015.
*Monday, July 8
James Corden, host of CBS' THE LATE LATE SHOW; Zoë Kravitz; musical performance by Lewis Capaldi (OAD: 6/5/19)
*Tuesday, July 9
Howard Stern (OAD: 5/21/19)
*Wednesday, July 10
Dax Shepard; Preet Bharara; Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real; special appearance by Jon Stewart (OAD: 6/17/19)
*Thursday, July 11
Craig Ferguson; Ronda Rousey; Bear Grylls (OAD: 5/3/19)
*Friday, July 12
Wanda Sykes; Vanessa Bayer (OAD: 6/3/19)
