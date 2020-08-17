Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN on CBS 8/17 - 8/21

The Late Late Show with James Corden airs weeknights 12:37 a.m. ET/PT.

Aug. 17, 2020  
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN on CBS 8/17 - 8/21Monday, August 17: Bryan Cranston; musical performance by Declan McKenna

Tuesday, August 18: Joseph Gordon-Levitt; musical performance by Jeremy Zucker

Wednesday, August 19: Ethan Hawke; musical performance by Chris Tomlin feat. Florida Georgia Line & Thomas Rhett

Thursday, August 20: Lili Reinhart; musical performance by Anitta

Friday, August 21: Lena Waithe; musical performance by Raleigh Ritchie (OAD: 6/22/20)

Each weeknight, James Corden invites the audience to join in on the fun as the Emmy Award-winning THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN features a mix of celebrity guests, musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by giving a peek behind the scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide Corden with original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reins as host in March 2015, the show has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as "Carpool Karaoke."


