Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, 8/29-9/5
Each weeknight, James Corden invites the audience to join in on the fun as the Emmy Award-winning THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN features a mix of celebrity guests, musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by giving a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide Corden with original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reins as host in March 2015, the show has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as "Carpool Karaoke."
Thursday, August 29
Actor-comedian Keegan-Michael Key; actor Terry Crews; magic from Joshua Jay (OAD: 7/25/19)
Friday, August 30
Actress Jessica Alba; actress Gabrielle Union; stand-up comedy performance by Josh Gondelman (OAD: 5/21/19)
Monday, Sept. 2
Actress Renée Zellweger; actor Sir Ben Kingsley; musical performance by Oliver Tree (OAD: 5/20/19)
*Tuesday, Sept. 3
Actor Dominic Cooper; actor Jonathan Groff; musical performance by Red Hearse (n)
*Wednesday, Sept. 4
Actor-comedian Marc Maron; actress Jillian Bell; musical performance by Keane (n)
*Thursday, Sept. 5
Actor Orlando Bloom; actress Yvonne Strahovski; musical performance by O-Town (n)
