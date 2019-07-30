Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, 7/30-8/8

Each weeknight, James Corden invites the audience to join in on the fun as the Emmy Award-winning THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN features a mix of celebrity guests, musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by giving a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide Corden with original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reins as host in March 2015, the show has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as "Carpool Karaoke."

Singer-songwriter John Legend; actress Mandy Moore; musical performance by Hollywood Vampires (n)

*Wednesday, July 31Actress Patricia Arquette; actor Michael Peña; musical performance by The Bird and the Bee feat. Dave Grohl (n)

Actor Jamie Bell; actress Margaret Qualley; musical performance by Freya Ridings (n)

Actress Charlize Theron; actor Seth Rogen (OAD: 5/6/19)

Actor Domhnall Gleeson; actress Olivia Munn; actor Aldis Hodge (n)

Actress Melissa McCarthy; actress Elisabeth Moss; musical performance by Jakob Dylan and Jade Castrinos (n)

Actor Joel McHale; actress Betty Gilpin; musical performance by Machine Gun Kelly with Yungblud (n)





Actor Josh Gad; director Guillermo del Toro (n)