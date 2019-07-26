Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, 7/26-8/1
*Friday, July 26
Actress Christina Applegate; actor Kenneth Branagh (OAD: 5/8/19)
*Monday, July 29
Actor Jeff Goldblum; musical performance by Bishop Briggs (n)
*Tuesday, July 30
Singer-songwriter John Legend; musical performance by Hollywood Vampires (n)
*Wednesday, July 31
Actress Patricia Arquette; actor Michael Peña (n)
*Thursday, August 1
Actor Jamie Bell; musical performance by the Bird and the Bee
