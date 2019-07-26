Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, 7/26-8/1

Jul. 26, 2019  
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, 7/26-8/1Each weeknight, James Corden invites the audience to join in on the fun as the Emmy Award-winning THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN features a mix of celebrity guests, musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by giving a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide Corden with original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reins as host in March 2015, the show has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as "Carpool Karaoke."


*Friday, July 26

Actress Christina Applegate; actor Kenneth Branagh (OAD: 5/8/19)

*Monday, July 29

Actor Jeff Goldblum; musical performance by Bishop Briggs (n)

*Tuesday, July 30

Singer-songwriter John Legend; musical performance by Hollywood Vampires (n)

*Wednesday, July 31

Actress Patricia Arquette; actor Michael Peña (n)

*Thursday, August 1

Actor Jamie Bell; musical performance by the Bird and the Bee



