Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, 7/18-7/25
Each weeknight, James Corden invites the audience to join in on the fun as the Emmy Award-winning THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN features a mix of celebrity guests, musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by giving a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide Corden with original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reins as host in March 2015, the show has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as "Carpool Karaoke."
Thursday, July 18
Actress Lisa Kudrow; actor Will Forte; actor Jason Sudeikis; stand-up comedy performance by Sarah Tollemache (OAD: 5/13/19)
Friday, July 19
Actress Halle Berry; actress Anjelica Huston; actress Allison Williams; musical performance by Carly Rae Jepsen (OAD: 5/16/19)
*Monday, July 22
Actor Paul Scheer; actress Stana Katic; musical performance by The 1975 (n)
*Tuesday, July 23
Actress Eva Longoria; actor Thomas Lennon (n)
*Wednesday, July 24
Actress Sutton Foster; actor Eddie Izzard; stand-up comedy performance by Dave Ross (n)
*Thursday, July 25
Actor-comedian Keegan-Michael Key; actor Terry Crews; magic from Joshua Jay (n)
