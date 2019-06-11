Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, 6/11-6/21
Each weeknight, James Corden invites the audience to join in on the fun as the Emmy Award-winning THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN features a mix of celebrity guests, musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by giving a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide Corden with original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reins as host in March 2015, the show has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as "Carpool Karaoke."
Tuesday, June 11
Actress Mindy Kaling; actor Adam Scott (n)
Wednesday, June 12
Actress Tiffany Haddish; actor Don Cheadle; musical performance by Keane (n)
Thursday, June 13
Actor Dax Shepard; actress Jodie Comer; comedy with Paul Rudd; musical performance by Avril Lavigne (OAD: 4/29/19)
Friday, June 14
TV personality Dr. Phil; actor Timothy Simons; musical performance by Ashley Tisdale (OAD: 5/1/19)
*Monday, June 17
Broadcast from London featuring guests Tom Hanks, Gillian Anderson, magic from David Blaine, plus Team U.S.A. vs. Team U.K. Dodgeball with Michelle Obama (n)
*Tuesday, June 18
Broadcast from London featuring guests Lily James, Millie Bobby Brown, musical performance by Little Mix, plus "Crosswalk the Musical: Les Misérables" (n)
*Wednesday, June 19
Broadcast from London featuring guests Ian McKellen, Louis Tomlinson, Simon Pegg and a sketch with Chris Hemsworth (n)
*Thursday, June 20
Broadcast from London featuring guests Michael Sheen, Paul Giamatti, musical performance by Mumford & Sons, plus a sketch with Jessica Chastain, Michael Fassbender, James McAvoy and Sophie Turner (n)
*Friday, June 21
Actor Andrew Garfield; actress Lake Bell; musical performance by Blackpink (OAD: 4/18/19)
