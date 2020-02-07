Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, 2/10 â€“ 2/14

"The Late Late Show With James Corden" announces THE LINEUP of guests appearing on the show the week of Feb. 10-14.

Monday, February 10

Dr. Phil; Lana Condor; musical performance by Green Day (n)

Tuesday, February 11

Anna Faris; Michael Peña; stand-up comedy performance by Lou Sanders (n)

Wednesday, February 12

Aaron Paul; Will Arnett; musical performance by the Jonas Brothers (n)

Thursday, February 13

Patrick Stewart; June Diane Raphael (n)

Friday, February 14

Bradley Whitford; Brett Gelman; riff-off with Camila Cabello (OAD: 1/16/20)

Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke.





