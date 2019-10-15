Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, 10/15-0/24
Each weeknight, James Corden invites the audience to join in on the fun as the Emmy Award-winning THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN features a mix of celebrity guests, musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by giving a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide Corden with original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reins as host in March 2015, the show has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as "Carpool Karaoke."
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Actor Sean Hayes; actress Kate Bosworth; musical performance by Charlotte Day Wilson (OAD: 9/9/19)
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Actor Ed Helms; actress/author June Diane Raphael; musical performance by 5 Seconds of Summer (OAD: 9/12/19)
Thursday, Oct. 17
Actor Dominic Cooper; actor Jonathan Groff; musical performance by Red Hearse (OAD: 9/3/19)
Friday, Oct. 18
Actor Orlando Bloom; actress Yvonne Strahovski; musical performance by O-Town (OAD: 9/5/19)
*Monday, Oct. 21
Actor Paul Rudd; actor/comedian Hasan Minhaj; musical performance by Anthony Ramos (n)
*Tuesday, Oct. 22
Actor Joel Edgerton; musical performance by Noah Cyrus (n)
*Wednesday, Oct. 23
Actress/author Demi Moore; actress Maggie Gyllenhaal; stand-up comedy performance by Jay Larson (n)
*Thursday, Oct. 24
Actor/director Edward Norton; actor/singer Leslie Odom Jr.; musical performance by Leslie Odom Jr. (n)
