Scoop: Upcoming Guests on TAMRON HALL, 7/27-7/31

Following are highlights for "Tamron Hall" for the week of July 27, 2020. Please note: Lineup is subject to change.







Monday, July 27: All new - "Tune In to Win - Hot Summer Giveaways" concludes as Tamron and lifestyle expert Danny Seo surprise Tam Fam members competing in the first-ever "Ultimate Tam Fam Fan" trivia contest. Viewers at home will have the chance to win big alongside the show guests. Plus, ABC News correspondent John Quiñones with a look at the new season of fan-favorite "What Would You Do?" And, financial expert and bestselling author David Bach gives Tam Fam viewers practical financial advice during these challenging times.







Tuesday, July 28: GRAMMY®-nominated singer-songwriter and actress Janelle Monáe on joining the critically acclaimed "Homecoming." And, American Ballet Theater principal dancer Misty Copeland discusses her "Swans For Relief" fundraiser, plus she surprises four young ballerinas. Also, the quarantine 15: a personal trainer who turned to junk food to battle the stress and boredom of being quarantined, and one man's unique quest for quarantine fitness. (OAD: 5/26/20)







Wednesday, July 29: Erin and Ben Napier (HGTV's "Home Town" hosts) discuss the small-town charm of their popular show. Plus, inspirational life coach Iyanla Vanzant ("Fear Not with Iyanla Vanzant") answers viewers' questions about combatting fear while in quarantine. And, an inspirational conversation with Michelle Hord on moving forward after the sudden death of her 8-year-old daughter who was murdered by her then husband, and how she is keeping her daughter's memory alive by helping others. Also, a quarantine act of kindness - saving a neighbor's life. (OAD: 5/27/20)







Thursday, July 30: Actress Gabrielle Union on her new children's book, "Welcome to the Party" and season two of her hit TV show, "L.A.'s Finest." Plus, Adam and Danielle Bubsy (TLC's "Outdaughtered") on raising the country's only all-female quintuplets. Also, Libby and Victor Boyce, parents of actor Cameron Boyce - who tragically passed away from epilepsy last year - on honoring their son's legacy. (OAD: 5/28/20)







Friday, July 31: Cooks in quarantine: chef Michael Symon on his new outdoor cooking series and an easy-to-make dish; chef Tim Love with must-have summer recipes; chef Jessica Tom with easy tips for beginners to go from farm to table; and Tabitha Brown how you can make your favorite dishes vegan. (OAD: 5/29/20)

