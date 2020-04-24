Scoop: Upcoming Guests on TAMRON HALL, 4/27-5/1

Following are highlights for "Tamron Hall" for the week of April 27, 2020. Please note: content is all-new and lineup is subject to change.







Monday, April 27: Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who disagrees with the Georgia governor's plan to start reopening the state. Plus, Hunger in America: Tamron explores the reality of poverty and hunger during the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, Tamron talks to Reverend Dr. William J. Barber II, one of the most passionate voices in the fight for food, financial assistance and essential service during this pandemic; baseball legend Cal Ripken Jr. on how he is pitching in to help strike out hunger; a hog farmer who is dreading her farm's future for the first time in 42 years; and a dad using food lines for the first time to feed his family.







Tuesday, April 28: TV and radio personality Bevy Smith shares her story about tragically losing her father-she believes to COVID-19-while he was living in a nursing home. Plus, an important conversation about how nursing homes have become the epicenter for the COVID-19 crisis and what can be done moving forward.







Wednesday, April 29: Pamela Adlon (executive producer, writer, director and actress) on the season finale of "Better Things." Plus, quarantined with teens: advice on dealing with the emotional toll COVID-19 is taking on teens, from the big moments they will never get to experience, like proms and graduations to implications for college admissions. And, one young woman's dream of Olympic gold now on hold.







Thursday, April 30: Singer and songwriter JoJo discusses her upcoming album and timing of her next tour. Plus, how the fashion industry and celebrity designers are using their talents to make a difference during this crisis. And, checking in with one of the up-and-coming designers previously featured on "Tamron Hall."







Friday, May 1: "mixed-ish" star Tika Sumpter with a sneak peek at the season finale and her latest project helping new moms. Plus, actor Peter Gallagher ("Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" and "Grace and Frankie"). Then, tips on taking care of your hair, nails, skina and more from home.





