Scoop: Upcoming Guests on TAMRON HALL, 2/24-2/28

Following are highlights for "Tamron Hall" for the week of Feb. 24, 2020. Please note: lineup is subject to change.

Motivational Monday - ways to cope with, accept, and embrace grief. A powerful show of healing and loss with secrets to living a happy and fulfilled life even after tragedy.

Talk show legends Ricki Lake, Montel Williams, and Rolonda Watts.

Celebrating female entrepreneurs - stories of success, as well as advice on how to be a "lady boss."

Actor and director Blair Underwood. Plus: a teacher whose life changed for the better after adopting a child in need of a kidney transplant.

A raw and real conversation with transgender kids about what they face in society today. Plus: raising transgender kids, and the controversy around sports and transgender athletes.

From the deeply moving to the purely fun, "Tamron Hall" is a daily destination for all things topical and a platform for viewers to connect with the people who are shaping our world through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations. As a new mom, a newlywed and new force in daytime TV who is proving you can accomplish anything at any age, Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable, unpredictable and unstoppable voice to television.





