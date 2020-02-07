Scoop: Upcoming Guests on TAMRON HALL, 2/10-2/14

Following are highlights for "Tamron Hall" for the week of Feb. 10. Please note: Lineup is subject to change.

: Straight from hosting the official Oscars® red carpet show, Tamron gives viewers a behind-the-scenes experience with the stars, fashion and much more from Hollywood's biggest night.

Love and relationship series kicks off with Nick and Vanessa Lachey, as well as singles from their popular reality dating show, "Love is Blind." Plus, meet a woman who will only date a man who is in therapy, committed to his own emotional health and growth.

GRAMMY®-winning rapper, songwriter and mega-producer Timbaland on transforming the music industry to transforming himself with diet and fitness after battling a painkiller addiction.

Actress, comedian, writer and activist Fran Drescher on her new sitcom "Indebted," and the latest on her love and life. Plus, actress Ambyr Childers from the hit series "You" and the author of the books focused on obsessive love that inspired the "You" series.

Celebrate Valentine's Day with the Tam Fam ... bestselling author and inspirational speaker DeVon Franklin reveals what women and men need to know for a better relationship. Plus, let's talk about love, where nothing is off limits, and Valentine's Day gifts for your loved ones.

From the deeply moving to the purely fun, "Tamron Hall" is a daily destination for all things topical and a platform for viewers to connect with the people who are shaping our world through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations. As a new mom, a newlywed and new force in daytime TV who is proving you can accomplish anything at any age, Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable, unpredictable and unstoppable voice to television.





