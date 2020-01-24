Scoop: Upcoming Guests on TAMRON HALL, 1/27-1/31

Following are highlights for "Tamron Hall" for the week of Jan. 27. Please note: Lineup is subject to change.



Monday, Jan. 27: Why can't we sleep? Tamron explores why especially women are not getting enough sleep. Plus, discover ways to fall asleep and stay asleep.



Tuesday, Jan. 28: A daytime exclusive featuring students being duped by their high school in another college entrance admissions scandal. Plus, journalist Soledad O'Brien on her new documentary "Hungry to Learn" about college students unable to eat or afford a place to live because of high tuition costs.



Wednesday, Jan. 29: Supermodel turned super mogul Kathy Ireland with a surprising new venture. Plus, comedian Tommy Davidson.



Thursday, Jan. 30: Emmy®, GRAMMY® and Tony Award® winner and cultural phenomenon Billy Porter. Plus, embracing your personal style.



Friday, Jan. 31: Run DMC's iconic rapper Rev Run and his wife of 27 years, Justine, share their secrets to lasting love. Plus, doctors and patients from the hit medical show "My Feet are Killing Me," as well as our fascination with TV shows that make us cringe.



From the deeply moving to the purely fun, "Tamron Hall" is a daily destination for all things topical and a platform for viewers to connect with the people who are shaping our world through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations. As a new mom, a newlywed and new force in daytime TV who is proving you can accomplish anything at any age, Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable, unpredictable and unstoppable voice to television.



"Tamron Hall" premiered on Sept. 9, 2019 and quickly became one of the highest-rated new daytime shows of the 2019/2020 season. The show, which was recently renewed for a second season, broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows. "Tamron Hall" is executive produced by Bill Geddie and Tamron Hall. Talia Parkinson-Jones is the co-executive producer. It is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International, the global content sales and distribution segment of The Walt Disney Company.





