Scoop: Upcoming Guests on TAMRON HALL, 12/30-1/3

Following are highlights for "Tamron Hall" for the week of Dec. 30, 2019, - Jan. 3, 2020. Please note: lineup is subject to change.

Award-winning director/producer Ava DuVernay. Plus, Montell Jordan performs his hit single "This Is How We Do It." Then, relationship expert and author Shan Boodram with secrets to being a better partner. (OAD 11/19/19)

Whoopi Goldberg and the original queen of talk, Sally Jesse Raphael, join Tamron. (OAD: 11/18/19)

"Project Runway" judge and NY Times bestselling author Elaine Welteroth join our guest lineup. Plus, a conversation with teens about sexual fluidity. (OAD: 12/5/19)

Singer, actress, author, entrepreneur and living legend Patti LaBelle sits down with Tamron. Plus, singer and actress Deborah Cox joins in. (OAD: 11/25/19)

Comedian D.L. Hughley with his secret to a long and successful marriage. Plus, actor Wilmer Valderrama ("That '70s Show," "NCIS"). Then, a couple whose Uber Pool turned into love at first ride. (OAD: 11/14/19)

From the deeply moving to the purely fun, "Tamron Hall" is a daily destination for all things topical and a platform for viewers to connect with the people who are shaping our world through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations. As a new mom, a newlywed and new force in daytime TV who is proving you can accomplish anything at any age, Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable, unpredictable and unstoppable voice to television.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop