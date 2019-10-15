Scoop: Upcoming Guests on TAMRON HALL, 10/14-10/18

Tamron Hall is an American talk show hosted by American news reporter Tamron Hall. Produced and distributed by Disney-ABC Domestic Television, it debuted on September 9, 2019 in first-run Syndication on ABC Owned Television Stations and local stations across the United States and Canada



The following are highlights for "Tamron Hall" for the week of Oct. 14-18. Please note: Lineup is subject to change.



Monday, Oct. 14: Hip-hop superstar Rick Ross on his tell-all book and how he beat a secret addiction to drugs. Plus: Dr. Jess, Instagram therapist.



Tuesday, Oct. 15: TV host Mike Rowe on LIFE AFTER "Dirty Jobs," his unique view of America and his favorite stories. Plus: former CIA covert operative Amaryllis FOX on her controversial new book about coming-of-age in the CIA.



Wednesday, Oct. 16: Cyntoia Brown shares her story of redemption after being sentenced to life in prison for a murder she committed at the age of 16. Plus: Prosecutor Preston Shipp, who quit his job after learning he helped keep Brown behind bars.



Thursday, Oct. 17: Singer and actress Jordin Sparks on motherhood and her return to Broadway. Plus: two moms who gave birth to their daughters after having groundbreaking uterine transplants.



Friday, Oct. 18: Inside the opioid epidemic in America.





