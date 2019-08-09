Scoop: Upcoming Guests on STRAHAN & SARA, 8/12-8/16
The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Strahan & Sara" during the week of Aug. 12-16. "Strahan & Sara" is a one-hour program hosted by Michael Strahan and Sara Haines. The daytime program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (1:00-2:00 p.m. EDT| 12:00 p.m. CDT|PDT) on ABC.
Highlights of the week include the following:
Monday, Aug. 12 - Actor Adam Brody ("Ready or Not"); Side Hustle Showdown kicks off as self-made entrepreneur Kim Perell and guest judges hear pitches from small business owners and award $25,000 to one lucky winner
Tuesday, Aug. 13 - Actor Jack Bannon ("Pennyworth"); Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson; Side Hustle Showdown continues with guest judge Cynthia Bailey
Wednesday, Aug. 14 - Actress Piper Perabo ("Angel Has Fallen"); "Bachelor in Paradise" recap; Side Hustle Showdown continues with guest judge Rachel Zoe
Thursday, Aug. 15 - Actress Alison Brie ("Glow"); author Linsey Davis ("One Big Heart"); Side Hustle Showdown continues with guest judge Rebecca Minkoff
Friday, Aug. 16 - Singer Keith Urban; Side Hustle Showdown continues with guest judge Joy Mangano
Highlights of the week include the following:
Monday, Aug. 12 - Actor Adam Brody ("Ready or Not"); Side Hustle Showdown kicks off as self-made entrepreneur Kim Perell and guest judges hear pitches from small business owners and award $25,000 to one lucky winner
Tuesday, Aug. 13 - Actor Jack Bannon ("Pennyworth"); Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson; Side Hustle Showdown continues with guest judge Cynthia Bailey
Wednesday, Aug. 14 - Actress Piper Perabo ("Angel Has Fallen"); "Bachelor in Paradise" recap; Side Hustle Showdown continues with guest judge Rachel Zoe
Thursday, Aug. 15 - Actress Alison Brie ("Glow"); author Linsey Davis ("One Big Heart"); Side Hustle Showdown continues with guest judge Rebecca Minkoff
Friday, Aug. 16 - Singer Keith Urban; Side Hustle Showdown continues with guest judge Joy Mangano