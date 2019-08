Scoop: Upcoming Guests on STRAHAN & SARA, 8/12-8/16

Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Strahan & Sara" during the week of Aug. 12-16. "Strahan & Sara" is a one-hour program hosted by Michael Strahan and Sara Haines. The daytime program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (1:00-2:00 p.m. EDT| 12:00 p.m. CDT|PDT) on ABC.Highlights of the week include the following:- Actor Adam Brody ("Ready or Not"); Side Hustle Showdown kicks off as self-made entrepreneur Kim Perell and guest judges hear pitches from small business owners and award $25,000 to one lucky winner- Actor Jack Bannon ("Pennyworth"); Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson; Side Hustle Showdown continues with guest judge Cynthia Bailey- Actress Piper Perabo ("Angel Has Fallen"); "Bachelor in Paradise" recap; Side Hustle Showdown continues with guest judge Rachel Zoe- Actress Alison Brie ("Glow"); author Linsey Davis ("One Big Heart"); Side Hustle Showdown continues with guest judge Rebecca Minkoff- Singer Keith Urban; Side Hustle Showdown continues with guest judge Joy Mangano