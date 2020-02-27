Scoop: Upcoming Guests on REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER on HBO - Friday, February 28, 2020

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues its 18th season FRIDAY, FEB. 28 (10:00-11:00 p.m. live ET/tape-delayed PT), with a replay at 12:30 a.m., exclusively on HBO. Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show includes an opening monologue, roundtable discussions with panelists and interviews with guests. Dr. Anne Rimoin, Associate Professor of Epidemiology at UCLA and Director of the Fielding School's Center for Global and Immigrant Health is the top-of-show interview guest. Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof is the mid-show interview guest. The roundtable guests are The Washington Post columnist and New York Times bestselling author E.J. Dionne, author and Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb and former CIA officer and radio host Buck Sexton.



The show is also available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners' streaming platforms.



Politico has hailed Maher as "a pugnacious debater and a healthy corrective to the claptrap of cable news," while Variety noted, "There may not be a more eclectic guest list on all of television."



Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 11 HBO solo specials to date.



The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.





