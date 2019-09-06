Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN, 9/9-9/13

Nationally Syndicated morning talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" announces THE LINEUP of guests appearing on the show the week of Sept. 9-13.



Monday, Sept. 9 - ANSEL ELGORT previews the film "The Goldfinch," and award-winning journalist TAMRON HALL speaks about the premiere of her talk show, "Tamron Hall." Plus, "Live" teams up with Guinness World Records™ to host another week of larger-than-life stunts and unforgettable acts with "Record Breaker Week." Today, extreme pogo stick athlete DALTON BRUCE SMITH takes a shot at his own Guinness World Records title for the Most consecutive cars jumped over on a pogo stick.



Tuesday, Sept. 10 - "The Ranch" star ASHTON KUTCHER drops by, and BILL SKARSGÅRD discusses the film "IT Chapter Two." Additionally, "Live" attempts to dance its way into history by clinching the Guinness World Records title for Most ballet dancers en pointe simultaneously during "Record Breaker Week." Joining Kelly and Ryan for the spectacular event will be principal dancers from American Ballet Theatre JAMES WHITESIDE and ISABELLA BOYLSTON, and New York City Ballet principal dancers TILER PECK and LAUREN LOVETTE.



Wednesday, Sept. 11 - Kelly and Ryan sit down with superstar JENNIFER LOPEZ, and country artist TRISHA YEARWOOD performs for the "Live" audience. Also, Rocky the dog will attempt to hop over his older brother's Guinness World Records title for the Most double dutch style skips by a dog in one minute as part of "Record Breaker Week."



Thursday, Sept. 12 - JAMES McAVOY talks about the film "IT Chapter Two," and "Queer Eye" star ANTONI POROWSKI whips up a recipe from the book "Antoni in the Kitchen." Plus, rock band GOO GOO DOLLS will take the stage to perform for the audience, and Kelly, Ryan and "Cake Boss" BUDDY VALASTRO will face off in an attempt to "out-frost" Buddy's current Guinness World Records title for Most cupcakes iced/frosted in one minute as "Record Breaker Week" continues.



Friday, Sept. 13 - The hosts interview reality TV superstar KIM KARDASHIAN WEST, and "Record Breaker Week" comes to an end with two very entertaining Guinness World Records title attempts this morning. HGTV's Scott Brothers - JONATHAN and DREW SCOTT - will try to beat the record title for Most underpants pulled on in one minute (team of two), and Science BOB will take a stab at setting a new record title for Largest object drop inertia experiment.





Related Articles View More TV Stories