Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN, 7/8-7/12

Nationally Syndicated morning talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" announces THE LINEUP of guests appearing on the show the week of July 8-12.



Monday, July 8 - KUMAIL NANJIANI previews the film "Stuber," and actress BERNADETTE PETERS stops by.



Tuesday, July 9 - Singer-songwriter INGRID MICHAELSON performs for the "Live" audience.



Wednesday, July 10 - "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" star NICOLE "SNOOKI" POLIZZI visits, and singer-songwriter JAMES TW performs for the "Live" audience.



Thursday, July 11 - TBD



Friday, July 12 - DAVE BAUTISTA talks about the film "Stuber," and CAROLINE RHEA chats about the series "Sydney to the Max." Plus, the next contestant in "Live's GRILLIN'spiration Summer Cook-Off" creates their signature dish on the grill.



"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Visit "Live" on the web (KellyandRyan.com), Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and SnapChat (@LiveKellyRyan).





Related Articles View More TV Stories