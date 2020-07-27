Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN, 7/27-7/31

All Episodes and Interviews Are Conducted Via Video Chat

Nationally Syndicated morning talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" announces THE LINEUP of guests appearing on the show the week of July 27-31.







All episodes and interviews will be conducted VIA VIDEO CHAT.







Monday, July 27 - Kelly and Ryan talk with KIEFER SUTHERLAND about the Quibi series "The Fugitives," and "Camp Live!" begins with chef MICHAEL SYMON demonstrating how to pump up your campfire s'mores!







Tuesday, July 28 - CHRISTOPHER MELONI talks about the British comedy series "Maxxx," and "Camp Live!" continues with lifestyle expert KATIE BROWN showing ways to create nature crafts.







Wednesday, July 29 - Kelly and Ryan chat with KATIE HOLMES about her role in the film "The Secret: Dare to Dream," and swim champion JENNY MCCUISTON shares water safety tips for "Camp Live!"







Thursday, July 30 - EVA LARUE talks about the series "Finding Love in Quarantine," and Kelly and Ryan speak with NASA ASTRONAUTS BOB BEHNKEN and DOUG HURLEY about the SpaceX Dragon capsule. Also, "Camp Live!" continues with "Animal Planet"'s DAVE SALMONI talking about what to do in wild animal encounters.







Friday, July 31 - It's another "Feel Good Friday" on "Live." Kelly and Ryan interview RON HOWARD about the film "Rebuilding Paradise."







"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International, the global content sales and distribution segment of The Walt Disney Company. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Visit "Live" on the web (KellyandRyan.com), Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat (@LiveKellyRyan).

Related Articles View More TV Stories