Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN, 5/13-5/17

Nationally Syndicated morning talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" announces THE LINEUP of guests appearing on the show the week of May 13-17.



Monday, May 13 - Kelly and Ryan catch up with "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" host JIMMY KIMMEL, and BILL HADER talks about the series "Barry." Plus, all this week, "Live" brings a little piece of the Broadway stage to the TV screen with "Broadway Week." Today kicks off with Tony Award® nominee ALI STROKER, who performs "I Cain't Say No" from the revival of "Oklahoma!"



Tuesday, May 14 - JESSICA ALBA chats about the series "L.A.'s Finest," and recording artist SHAGGY performs for the "Live" audience. In addition, Ryan goes behind the scenes of the musical "King Kong" as "Broadway Week" continues.



Wednesday, May 15 - YARA SHAHIDI previews the film "The Sun is Also a Star," and "Sneaky Pete" star MARGO MARTINDALE visits. Plus, GEORGE SALAZAR performs "Michael in the Bathroom" from the viral musical sensation "Be More Chill" during "Broadway Week."



Thursday, May 16 - The hosts interview DENNIS QUAID about the film "A Dog's Journey," and "The Bachelorette" HANNAH BROWN stops by. Also, Kelly goes behind the scenes of the new musical comedy "Tootsie" as part of "Broadway Week."



Friday, May 17 - Kelly and Ryan sit down with "L.A.'s Finest" actress GABRIELLE UNION, and CHARLES MELTON speaks about the film "The Sun is Also a Star." In addition, "Broadway Week" caps off with a performance of "Way Down Hadestown" from the cast of acclaimed musical "Hadestown."



"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Visit "Live" on the web (KellyandRyan.com), Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and SnapChat (@LiveKellyRyan).





