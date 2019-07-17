Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS, 7/17-7/24





"Late Night with Seth Meyers" is home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and topical monologue jokes. It is hosted by Emmy Award-winning writer Seth Meyers, who was one of 2014's TIME 100 Most Influential People and named to Variety's 2016 New Power of New York list. Previously, Meyers served as head writer on "Saturday Night Live" and anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update." "Late Night with Seth Meyers" was nominated in 2017 for both an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series and a Writers Guild Award.An established comedian, Meyers is known for his perfectly-timed wit and off-the-cuff satire. According to Salon, Meyers is "one of the most important political voices on television" and Vanity Fair called "Late Night" "one of television's most intellectually curious talk shows." "Late Night with Seth Meyers" has been nominated for two GLAAD Media Awards. Meyers' fellow "Saturday Night Live" cast member and friend Fred Armisen serves as music director/drummer for the house band, The 8G Band with Fred Armisen.Guests Jesse Eisenberg, Emily Deschanel and musical guest Kate Tempest. Raghav Mehrotra sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0858.Guest U.S. Representative Hakeem Jeffries. Raghav Mehrotra sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0859.Seth and Rihanna go Day Drinking. Guests Aubrey Plaza and Louie Anderson. Jessica Burdeaux sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 6/20/19)Guests Cory Booker, Fred Savage and musical guest Kane Brown. Mark Lanegan (Vocals) sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0860.Guests Beto O'Rourke and Hunter Schafer. Mark Lanegan (Vocals) sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0861.Guests Billy Eichner, Danielle Brooks and musical guest Hobo Johnson. Mark Lanegan (Vocals) sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0862.