Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS, 6/16-6/23
"Late Night with Seth Meyers" is home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and topical monologue jokes. It is hosted by Emmy Award-winning writer Seth Meyers, who was one of 2014's TIME 100 Most Influential People and named to Variety's 2016 New Power of New York list. Previously, Meyers served as head writer on "Saturday Night Live" and anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update." "Late Night with Seth Meyers" was nominated in 2017 for both an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series and a Writers Guild Award.
An established comedian, Meyers is known for his perfectly-timed wit and off-the-cuff satire. According to Salon, Meyers is "one of the most important political voices on television" and Vanity Fair called "Late Night" "one of television's most intellectually curious talk shows." "Late Night with Seth Meyers" has been nominated for two GLAAD Media Awards. Meyers' fellow "Saturday Night Live" cast member and friend Fred Armisen serves as music director/drummer for the house band, The 8G Band with Fred Armisen.
From Universal Television and Broadway Video, "Late Night with Seth Meyers" is executive produced by Lorne Michaels ("The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "Saturday Night Live") and produced by Mike Shoemaker ("Late Night with Jimmy Fallon," "Saturday Night Live").
**Tuesday, June 16: New content shot remotely featuring guests Sen. Bernie Sanders, Yvonne Orji (Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It!, Insecure) and musical guest Black Pumas (Single: "Colors"). Show 1002A.
Wednesday, June 17: New content shot remotely featuring guests Hank Azaria (Brockmire) and Josie Duffy Rice (Justice In America podcast). Show 1003A.
Thursday, June 18: New content shot remotely featuring guests Wanda Skyes (Visible: Out on Television) and Judd Apatow (The King of Staten Island). Show 1004A.
Friday, June 19: Guests Regina King (Watchmen) and Amber Ruffin (Late Night with Seth Meyers' 1000th show). (OAD 6/11/20)
Monday, June 22: New content shot remotely featuring guests Jason Sudeikis & Mike O'Brien (Tournament of Laughs) and SECOND CHANCE Theatre. Show 1005A.
**Tuesday, June 23: New content shot remotely featuring guests Chelsea Handler (Life Will Be the Death of Me: . . . And You Too!) and Andrew Rannells (Black Monday). Show 1006A.
These listings are subject to change.
**denotes changes or additions
