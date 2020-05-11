Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS, 5/11-5/18
"Late Night with Seth Meyers" is home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and topical monologue jokes. It is hosted by Emmy Award-winning writer Seth Meyers, who was one of 2014's TIME 100 Most Influential People and named to Variety's 2016 New Power of New York list. Previously, Meyers served as head writer on "Saturday Night Live" and anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update." "Late Night with Seth Meyers" was nominated in 2017 for both an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series and a Writers Guild Award.
An established comedian, Meyers is known for his perfectly-timed wit and off-the-cuff satire. According to Salon, Meyers is "one of the most important political voices on television" and Vanity Fair called "Late Night" "one of television's most intellectually curious talk shows." "Late Night with Seth Meyers" has been nominated for two GLAAD Media Awards. Meyers' fellow "Saturday Night Live" cast member and friend Fred Armisen serves as music director/drummer for the house band, The 8G Band with Fred Armisen.
From Universal Television and Broadway Video, "Late Night with Seth Meyers" is executive produced by Lorne Michaels ("The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "Saturday Night Live") and produced by Mike Shoemaker ("Late Night with Jimmy Fallon," "Saturday Night Live").
Monday, May 11: New content shot remotely featuring guests Tina Fey (Kimmy vs. The Reverend) and C Pam Zhang (How Much of These Hills Is Gold). Show 0985A.
Tuesday, May 12: New content shot remotely featuring guests Paul Giamatti (Billions) and Nicole Richie (Nikki Fre$h). Show 0986A.
Wednesday, May 13: New content shot remotely featuring guests Nick Kroll (Oh, Hello: the P'dcast) and Glenn Close (Bring Change To Mind, Mental Health Awareness Month). Show 0987A.
Thursday, May 14: New content shot remotely featuring guests Amy Schumer & Chris Fischer (Amy Schumer Learns To Cook) and Graham Norton (The Graham Norton Show). Show 0988A.
Friday, May 15: Guests Kristen Bell (The Good Place), DESUS & MERO (Desus & Mero) and musical guest Little Big Town (Album: Nightfall). Chris Coleman sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 1/29/20)
**Monday, May 18: New content shot remotely featuring guests Issa Rae (The Lovebirds) and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (Whitmer serves as the governor of Michigan). Show 0989A.
These listings are subject to change.
**denotes changes or additions
