Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS, 3/9-3/16

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" is home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and topical monologue jokes. It is hosted by Emmy Award-winning writer Seth Meyers, who was one of 2014's TIME 100 Most Influential People and named to Variety's 2016 New Power of New York list. Previously, Meyers served as head writer on "Saturday Night Live" and anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update." "Late Night with Seth Meyers" was nominated in 2017 for both an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series and a Writers Guild Award.An established comedian, Meyers is known for his perfectly-timed wit and off-the-cuff satire. According to Salon, Meyers is "one of the most important political voices on television" and Vanity Fair called "Late Night" "one of television's most intellectually curious talk shows." "Late Night with Seth Meyers" has been nominated for two GLAAD Media Awards. Meyers' fellow "Saturday Night Live" cast member and friend Fred Armisen serves as music director/drummer for the house band, The 8G Band with Fred Armisen.From Universal Television and Broadway Video, "Late Night with Seth Meyers" is executive produced by Lorne Michaels ("The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "Saturday Night Live") and produced by Mike Shoemaker ("Late Night with Jimmy Fallon," "Saturday Night Live").Guests Nicolle Wallace (Deadline: White House), Keke Palmer (Singled Out, Strahan, Sara, and Keke) and Daymond John (Powershift). Steve Ferrone sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0962Guests Cillian Murphy (A Quiet Place Part II) and David Simon (The Plot Against America). Steve Ferrone sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0963Guest Nick Offerman (Devs), Michael Mando (Better Call Saul) and musical guest D Smoke ft. Davion Farris ("Fly," Album: Black Habits). Steve Ferrone sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0964Guests John Krasinski (A Quiet Place Part II), Regina Hall (Black Monday) and musical guest BONES UK ("Pretty Waste," Album: BONES UK). Steve Ferrone sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0965Guests John Oliver (Last Week Tonight with John Oliver), Elizabeth Debicki (The Burnt Orange Heresy) and Jenny Offill (Weather). Glen Sobel sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 3/3/20)Guests Hank Azaria (Brockmire), Retta (Good Girls) and musical guest Hailey Whitters ("All the Cool Girls," Album: The Dream). Show 0966