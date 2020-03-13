Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS, 3/13-3/20
**Friday, March 13: Guests John Oliver (Last Week Tonight with John Oliver), Elizabeth Debicki (The Burnt Orange Heresy) and Jenny Offill (Weather). Glen Sobel sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 3/3/20)
**Monday, March 16: Guests Edie Falco (Tommy), Adam Pally (Indebted) and Andrew Zimmern & José Andrés (What's Eating America). Elijah Wood sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 2/12/20)
**Tuesday, March 17: Guests Nick Jonas (The Voice), Travis Kelce (Chiefs SUPER BOWL Win) and Finesse Mitchell (Outmatched). Michel'Le Baptiste sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 2/26/20)
**Wednesday, March 18: Guests Elisabeth Moss (The Invisible Man), Richard E. Grant (Dispatches from Elsewhere) and musical guest Mt. Joy ("Strangers," Album: Rearrange Us). Michel'Le Baptiste sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 2/27/20)
**Thursday, March 19: Guests Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (U.S. Representative for New York's 14th congressional district), James Taylor and musical guest James Taylor ("Teach Me Tonight," Album: American Standard, Break Shot: My First 21 Years). Glen Sobel sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 3/5/20)
**Friday, March 20: Guests Nicolle Wallace (Deadline: White House), Keke Palmer (Singled Out, Strahan, Sara, and Keke) and Daymond John (Powershift). Steve Ferrone sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 3/9/20)