Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS, 2/3-2/10

Monday, February 3: Guests Fran Drescher (Indebted), Dean-Charles Chapman (1917) and Paul Krugman (Arguing with Zombies: Economics, Politics, and the Fight for a Better Future). Ilan Rubin sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0946



Tuesday, February 4: Guest Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) & SECOND CHANCE Theatre. Ilan Rubin sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0947



Wednesday, February 5: Guests Ewan McGregor (Birds of Prey: And the Fabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), Rob McElhenney (Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet) and Erin Jackson (Various stand-up dates, Album: GRUDGERY). Ilan Rubin sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0948



Thursday, February 6: Guests Elijah Wood (Come To Daddy), Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog) and Paul Yoon (Run Me to Earth). Ilan Rubin sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0949



Friday, February 7: Guests Kristen Bell (The Good Place), DESUS & MERO (Desus & Mero) and musical guest Little Big Town (Album: Nightfall). Chris Coleman sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 1/29/20)



**Monday, February 10: Guests Claire Danes (Homeland), Zach Woods (Downhill) and Gov. Gavin Newsom (Governor of California). Elijah Wood sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0950





