Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS, 12/13-12/20

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" is home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and topical monologue jokes. It is hosted by Emmy Award-winning writer Seth Meyers, who was one of 2014's TIME 100 Most Influential People and named to Variety's 2016 New Power of New York list. Previously, Meyers served as head writer on "Saturday Night Live" and anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update." "Late Night with Seth Meyers" was nominated in 2017 for both an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series and a Writers Guild Award.

An established comedian, Meyers is known for his perfectly-timed wit and off-the-cuff satire. According to Salon, Meyers is "one of the most important political voices on television" and Vanity Fair called "Late Night" "one of television's most intellectually curious talk shows." "Late Night with Seth Meyers" has been nominated for two GLAAD Media Awards. Meyers' fellow "Saturday Night Live" cast member and friend Fred Armisen serves as music director/drummer for the house band, The 8G Band with Fred Armisen.

From Universal Television and Broadway Video, "Late Night with Seth Meyers" is executive produced by Lorne Michaels ("The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "Saturday Night Live") and produced by Mike Shoemaker ("Late Night with Jimmy Fallon," "Saturday Night Live").

Guests Dolly Parton (Dolly Parton's Heartstrings), Tobias Menzies (The Crown) and Rep. Ro Khanna (U.S. Representative in California's 17th Congressional District). Jon Theodore sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 11/21/19)

Guests Rep. Adam Schiff (U.S. Representative in California's 28th Congressional District), Bowen Yang (SNL) and musical guest Tyler Childers ("Country Squire," Album: Country Squire). Show 0927

Guests Robert De Niro (The Irishman), Guy Pearce (FX's A Christmas Carol) and Joe Pera (Joe Pera Talks With You). Show 0928

Guests John Mulaney (John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch) and Rodrigo Santoro (Reprisal). Show 0929

Guests John Lithgow (Bombshell), Ana Gasteyer and musical guest Ana Gasteyer ("Sugar and Booze," Album: sugar & booze). Show 0930





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

**Friday, December 20: Guests Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Aisling Bea (This Way Up) and Michael Lewis (The Fifth Risk). Coady Willis sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 12/9/19)