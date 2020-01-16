Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS, 1/16-1/24

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" is home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and topical monologue jokes. It is hosted by Emmy Award-winning writer Seth Meyers, who was one of 2014's TIME 100 Most Influential People and named to Variety's 2016 New Power of New York list. Previously, Meyers served as head writer on "Saturday Night Live" and anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update." "Late Night with Seth Meyers" was nominated in 2017 for both an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series and a Writers Guild Award.

An established comedian, Meyers is known for his perfectly-timed wit and off-the-cuff satire. According to Salon, Meyers is "one of the most important political voices on television" and Vanity Fair called "Late Night" "one of television's most intellectually curious talk shows." "Late Night with Seth Meyers" has been nominated for two GLAAD Media Awards. Meyers' fellow "Saturday Night Live" cast member and friend Fred Armisen serves as music director/drummer for the house band, The 8G Band with Fred Armisen.

From Universal Television and Broadway Video, "Late Night with Seth Meyers" is executive produced by Lorne Michaels ("The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "Saturday Night Live") and produced by Mike Shoemaker ("Late Night with Jimmy Fallon," "Saturday Night Live").

Guests Robert De Niro (The Irishman), Guy Pearce (FX's A Christmas Carol) and Joe Pera (Joe Pera Talks With You). (OAD 12/17/19)

Guests Senator Elizabeth Warren (2020 Presidential Campaign), David Byrne (David Byrne's American Utopia) and musical guest H.E.R. ("Slide"). Caitlin Kalafus sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 1/6/20)

Guests Michael Moore (TBD) and June Diane Raphael (Grace and Frankie). Adam Marcello sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0938

Guests Aidy Bryant (Shrill, SNL), Lewis Black (It Gets Better Every Day, The Rant is Due) and Rep. Eric Swalwell (U.S. Representative in California's 15th Congressional District). Adam Marcello sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0939

Guests Terry Crews (America's Got Talent: The Champions) and Philip Rucker & Carol Leonnig (A Very Stable Genius). Adam Marcello sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0940

Guests Eric McCormack (Will & Grace), Lewis Black (It Gets Better Every Day, The Rant is Due) and musical guest Chelsea Cutler ("Sad Tonight," Album: How To Be Human. Adam Marcello sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0941





Guest Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm). Caitlin Kalafus sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 1/9/20)