Scoop: Upcoming Guests on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE on ABC, 5/13-5/17
"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT and features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. Following are the episodes scheduled to air the week of May 13-17 (subject to change): Monday, May 13 (OAD: 5/2)
1. Six-time SUPER BOWL champion Tom Brady (New England Patriots) 2. David Benioff and D.B. Weiss ("Game of Thrones") Tuesday, May 14 (OAD: 5/7)
1. George Clooney ("Catch-22") 2. Dr. Mehmet Oz ("The Dr. Oz Show") 3. Musical Guest Pink Sweat$ Wednesday, May 15
1. Allison Williams ("The Perfection") 2. Patton Oswalt ("The Secret Life of Pets 2") 3. Musical Guest Tedeschi Trucks Band Thursday, May 16
1. Trevor Noah ("The Daily Show") 2. Billie Lourd ("Booksmart") 3. Musical Guest Ciara Friday, May 17
1. Ryan Seacrest ("American Idol") 2. Celeste Barber ("Celeste and Her Best") 3. Musical Guest Slipknot "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format. Jimmy Kimmel and Jill Leiderman serve as executive producers. David Craig, Douglas DeLuca, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney and Jennifer Sharron serve as co-executive producers. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is taped in front of a live studio audience and produced by 12 05 AM Productions LLC in association with Jackhole Industries and ABC Studios. (CLOSED-CAPTIONED)
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN, 5/13-5/17
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on BUSY TONIGHT, 5/13-5/16
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AMERICAN IDOL on ABC - Saturday, May 18, 2019
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE on ABC, 5/13-5/17
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on STRAHAN & SARA, 5/13-5/17
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 5/13-5/17
1. Six-time SUPER BOWL champion Tom Brady (New England Patriots) 2. David Benioff and D.B. Weiss ("Game of Thrones") Tuesday, May 14 (OAD: 5/7)
1. George Clooney ("Catch-22") 2. Dr. Mehmet Oz ("The Dr. Oz Show") 3. Musical Guest Pink Sweat$ Wednesday, May 15
1. Allison Williams ("The Perfection") 2. Patton Oswalt ("The Secret Life of Pets 2") 3. Musical Guest Tedeschi Trucks Band Thursday, May 16
1. Trevor Noah ("The Daily Show") 2. Billie Lourd ("Booksmart") 3. Musical Guest Ciara Friday, May 17
1. Ryan Seacrest ("American Idol") 2. Celeste Barber ("Celeste and Her Best") 3. Musical Guest Slipknot "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format. Jimmy Kimmel and Jill Leiderman serve as executive producers. David Craig, Douglas DeLuca, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney and Jennifer Sharron serve as co-executive producers. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is taped in front of a live studio audience and produced by 12 05 AM Productions LLC in association with Jackhole Industries and ABC Studios. (CLOSED-CAPTIONED)