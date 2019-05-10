Scoop: Upcoming Guests on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE on ABC, 5/13-5/17

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT and features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

Following are the episodes scheduled to air the week of May 13-17 (subject to change):

Monday, May 13 (OAD: 5/2)1. Six-time SUPER BOWL champion Tom Brady (New England Patriots) 2. David Benioff and D.B. Weiss ("Game of Thrones")

Tuesday, May 14 (OAD: 5/7)1. George Clooney ("Catch-22") 2. Dr. Mehmet Oz ("The Dr. Oz Show") 3. Musical Guest Pink Sweat$

Wednesday, May 151. Allison Williams ("The Perfection") 2. Patton Oswalt ("The Secret Life of Pets 2") 3. Musical Guest Tedeschi Trucks Band

Thursday, May 161. Trevor Noah ("The Daily Show") 2. Billie Lourd ("Booksmart") 3. Musical Guest Ciara

Friday, May 171. Ryan Seacrest ("American Idol") 2. Celeste Barber ("Celeste and Her Best") 3. Musical Guest Slipknot





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop