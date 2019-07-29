Scoop: Upcoming Guests on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!, 7/29-8/2

Scoop: Upcoming Guests on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!, 7/29-8/2"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT and features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

Following are the episodes scheduled to air the week of July 29 - Aug. 2 (subject to change):

Monday, July 29
1. Melissa McCarthy ("The Kitchen") 2. Michael Peña ("Dora and the Lost City of Gold") 3. Musical Guest Mac DeMarco

Tuesday, July 30
1. Hannah Brown ("The Bachelorette") 2. Kathy Griffin ("Kathy Griffin: A Hell Of A Story") 3. Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers)

Wednesday, July 31
1. Julia Louis-Dreyfus ("Veep") 2. Steve Martorano 3. Musical Guest BJ The Chicago Kid

Thursday, Aug. 1
1. Milo Ventimiglia ("The Art of Racing in the Rain") 2. Alison Brie ("Glow") 3. Musical Guest The Head and the Heart

Friday, Aug. 2
TBD

Kimmel and Jill Leiderman serve as executive producers. David Craig, Douglas DeLuca, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney and Jennifer Sharron serve as co-executive producers. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is taped in front of a live studio audience and produced by 12 05 AM Productions LLC in association with Jackhole Industries and ABC Studios. (CLOSED-CAPTIONED)



  Scoop: Upcoming Guests on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!, 7/29-8/2
