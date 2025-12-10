🎭 NEW! West Virginia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for West Virginia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Wheeling Symphony Orchestra will perform Star Wars A New Hope: In Concert next year. The performance is set for Saturday, April 18, 2026 at the Capitol Theatre.

Experience Star Wars like never before at the WSO plays John Williams’s iconic score live alongside the film!

Luke Skywalker begins a journey that will change the galaxy in Star Wars: A New Hope. Nineteen years after the formation of the Empire, Luke is thrust in to the struggle of the Rebel Alliance when he meets Obi-Wan Kenobi, who has lived for years in seclusion on the desert planet of Tatooine. Obi-Wan begins Luke’s Jedi training at Luke joins him on a daring mission to rescue the beautiful Rebel leader Princess Leia from the clutches of Darth Vader and the evil Empire.

Tickets to Star Wars A New Hope: In Concert are available now. To save 15%, get season tickets by subscribing.

