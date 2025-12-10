Matt Willis and Katie Hall Will Lead CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB in London

New casting has been announced for the West End production of Cabaret at the KIT KAT CLUB. From 26 January 2026, West End star Katie Hall will play Sally Bowles and actor, presenter and Brit Award winner Matt Willis will play Emcee.

They join Baker Mukasa as Clifford Bradshaw, Ruthie Henshall as Fraulein Schneider, Robert Hands as Herr Schultz, Lucas Koch as Ernst Ludwig and Jessica Kirton as Fraulein Kost/Fritzie, Joe Atkinson, Xavion Campbell-Brown, Olivia-Rose Deer, Anya Ferdinand, Danny Fogarty, Adrian Grove, Ela Lisondra, Hícaro Nicolai, Andy Rees, Alexandra Regan, Manu Sarswat, Tom Scanlon, Eva-Rose Tanaka, Marina Tavolieri and Lucy Young.

Katie Hall and Matt Willis' final performance will be Saturday 23 May 2026.

Katie Hall most recently starred as Fantine in Les Misérables for the 40th Anniversary at the Sondheim Theatre, as well as its UK and Ireland tour and Les Misérables: The Arena Concert Spectacular world tour. She previously played Cosette at the Queen's Theatre, on the national tour, as well as in Les Misérables in Concert - The 25th Anniversary at The O2 Arena. Katie's other theatre credits include Christine in The Phantom of the Opera's national tour, as well as alternating the role in the West End at Her Majesty's Theatre, Johanna in Sweeney Todd for English National Opera, starring alongside Emma Thompson and Bryn Terfel, Laurey Williams in Oklahoma!, and Hodel in Fiddler on the Roof, both at Grange Park Opera, and Maria in the national tour of West Side Story.

Matt Willis is an actor, television presenter and performer with a career spanning television, theatre and music. He rose to fame as a founding member of the multi-platinum, chart-topping pop-rock band Busted, before establishing a career onstage playing the role of Fiyero in Wicked at The Apollo Victoria, Orin Scrivello in Little Shop of Horrors at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, Nick Hurley in Flashdance at the Shaftesbury Theatre, Chuck Cranston in Footloose and Dr. Pomatter in Waitress, both on tour. His screen credits include Birds of a Feather and EastEnders, as well as winning I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and more recently co-hosting Netflix's Love is Blind UK, alongside his wife, Emma Willis. His self-authored, NTA-nominated documentary Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction earned wide acclaim, and he also hosts the hit podcast On the Mend, speaking with guests about resilience, healing and personal growth.

Cabaret will also be welcoming new members into their Prologue Company from 9 February 2026, with Isobel Bates, Jonathan Charles, Shanelle Clemenson, Zara Liu, Brian James O'Sullivan and Shiho Yokoyama joining the cast.

They join existing company members Rachel Benson, Ami Benton, Andrew Linnie, Dak Mashava and Jack William Parry who are continuing with the Prologue Company.

Matt Willis is not scheduled to perform on Wednesday 18th March at 2.00pm and 7.30pm, Thursday 26th March at 7.30pm, Friday 27th March at 7.30pm and Saturday 28th March at 2.00pm and 7.30pm.

At these performances, the role of Emcee will be played by Joe Atkinson.

Cabaret is currently booking until Saturday 26 September 2026. The production has surpassed its 1,500th performance, making it the longest running production of Cabaret in West End history. kitkat.club

This unique production of Cabaret opened in December 2021 to critical and audience acclaim, widely praised as the ultimate theatrical experience. In April 2022 it won a record-breaking seven Olivier Awards. The production has also won three prestigious Critics Circle Awards as well as the Evening Standard Theatre Award for Best Design for designer Tom Scutt.

Transforming one of London's most famous theatres with an in-the-round auditorium and reimagined spaces, before the show guests are invited to enjoy and explore the Kit Kat Club with pre-show entertainment, drinks and dining all on offer. When booking, guests receive a 'club entry time' to allow enough time to take in the world of the Kit Kat Club before the show starts. But of course, the show really starts when you first join us in the club…

One of the most successful musicals of all time Cabaret features the songs Wilkommen, Don't Tell Mama, Mein Herr, Maybe This Time, Money and the title number. It has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, book by Joe Masteroff. Based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood.