Photos: First-Look at Elle Fanning in Apple Series MARGO'S GOT MONEY TROUBLES

Apple TV has revealed the premiere date and sneak peek at Margo’s Got Money Troubles, a new series starring and executive-produced by Elle Fanning and Michelle Pfeiffer. The ensemble cast is also led by Nick Offerman and Thaddea Graham, with Nicole Kidman, who also serves as an executive producer.

Hailing from A24 and multi-Emmy Award-winner David E. Kelley, and based on Rufi Thorpe’s best-selling novel of the same name, the eight-episode Apple Original series will premiere globally on Wednesday April 15, 2026 with three episodes, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through May 20, 2026.

Margo’s Got Money Troubles is a a family drama following recent college dropout and aspiring writer, Margo (Fanning), the daughter of an ex-Hooter’s waitress (Pfeiffer) and ex-pro wrestler (Offerman), as she’s forced to make her way with a new baby, a mounting pile of bills and a dwindling amount of ways to pay them. The series also stars Marcia Gay Harden, Greg Kinnear, Michael Angarano, Rico Nasty and Lindsey Normington.

Margo’s Got Money Troubles is produced for Apple TV by A24. David E. Kelley serves as showrunner and writer, and executive produces alongside Elle Fanning, Dakota Fanning and Brittany Kahan Ward for Lewellen Pictures; Nicole Kidman and Per Saari of Blossom Films; and Matthew Tinker for David E. Kelley Productions. Michelle Pfeiffer, author Rufi Thorpe, Eva Anderson and Boo Killebrew also executive produce. BAFTA and Emmy Award-winner Dearbhla Walsh directs the pilot and serves as an executive producer. Additional directors include Kate Herron and Alice Seabright.

