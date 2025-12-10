Interview: Liam Sullivan/Kelly of OMG SHOES! STARRING KELLY LIVE! at Lush Lounge & Theater

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

If you were anywhere near the Internet in the early 2000s, you probably remember Kelly—the loud, dramatic, gloriously chaotic teenager who only wanted one thing: shoes. Her video blew up long before “going viral” was even a phrase, and now she’s headed to Minneapolis for a rare live performance.

Liam Sullivan, the creator behind Kelly, is bringing the character back to the stage for a night packed with attitude, nostalgia, and plenty of screaming. It’s your chance to hear “SHOES” performed live and meet the legend herself.

The event is hosted by Sasha Cassadine and features Dick Von Dyke, Luna Muse, and Julia Starr.

Before the show, we caught up with Liam to talk about the sketch that became an online classic and why Kelly still hits so hard almost twenty years later.

“Shoes” has been around for almost twenty years now. When you made it, did you ever imagine you’d still be performing it in 2025?

Never! Back then I had a whole bunch of characters, sketches, and short films I was making just to stay creative and busy as an actor. I honestly thought I’d perform as Kelly a few times and move on.

When you think back to filming “Shoes,” what’s the moment that still cracks you up?

The moment I said, “What the hell?” when Kelly opens her birthday present. That wasn’t the original line—I don’t remember what I had written—but my friend Pam (who plays Kelly’s mom) said she liked when I’d said that once, so I did it again. There’s actually footage of me cracking up right after.

You were viral before “viral” was even a word. What’s it like watching new generations discover your videos now?

It’s amazing! I have kids now, so I get a little overprotective. When parents tell me their kids are fans of Kelly, I’m like, Sorry for all the F-bombs. But ultimately I think Kelly has a positive impact.

Fans have been looking forward to this December show for months. What can they expect from your performance with Flippohone Events at Lush Lounge & Theater?

Some sass, some blank stares, screaming “F** you” a lot—you know, some real teenage blissrage.

Kelly has stayed an online icon for nearly two decades. Why do you think people still connect to the character so strongly?

I think it’s because Kelly is strong. She’s unapologetically herself. And all she wants are shoes! Why does everyone stand in her way so much, you know? She’s gonna BETCHSLAP a shetbag already.

Have you been to Minneapolis before? Any favorite spots or places you’re hoping to check out?

I was in Minneapolis about 16 years ago on tour with Margaret Cho. I didn’t get to see much of the city, so I’ll have to wander around a bit—maybe visit the House of Balls.

Thank you Liam/Kelly for your time! We look forward to having you here!

