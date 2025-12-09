Photos: Kate Winslet, Toni Collette, & More at GOODBYE JUNE New York Screening

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On Monday, December 8, Netflix hosted the NY Special Screening of Kate Winslet's directorial debut Goodbye June at The Whitby Hotel, followed by a Q&A. The movie will open in select theaters on December 12, 2025, before streaming on Netflix on December 24, 2025.

In attendance from the film were Winslet (Director/Producer/Cast), Toni Collette (Cast), Andrea Riseborough (Cast), Timothy Spall (Cast), Joe Anders (Screenwriter), Kate Solomon (Producer), and Gregory Porter (Original Song). Check out photos from the evening below.

Goodbye June is a family drama set just before Christmas, when an unexpected turn in their mother’s health (Helen Mirren) thrusts four adult siblings and their exasperating father into chaos as they navigate messy family dynamics in the face of potential loss. But their quick-witted mother, the titular June, orchestrates her decline on her own terms — with biting humour, blunt honesty, and a lot of love.

Directed by and also starring the Oscar winner, the screenplay was written by Winslet's son, actor Joe Anders. The star-studded cast includes Tony Award nominee Toni Collette (The Wild Party), West End alum Johnny Flynn (The Motive and the Cue), Andrea Riseborough, Timothy Spall, Kate Winslet, and Tony Award winner Helen Mirren. Stephen Merchant, Fisayo Akinade, Jeremy Swift, and Raza Jaffrey round out the cast.

Photo Credit: Netflix