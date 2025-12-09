Interview: Christy Trapp Examines Sinatra With a Feminist Lens at Don't Tell Mama

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On Thursday, December 11, at 7 pm, Don’t Tell Mama will present Christy Trapp in The Tender Trapp, with a woman’s perspective on Sinatra’s standards and double standards.

In the new show, Christy gets “frank” with a woman’s perspective on Sinatra’s standards and double standards. Trapp taps into the Sinatra songbook and Rat Pack repertoire (“All The Way,” “One For My Baby,” “Nice ‘N’ Easy,” “Wives and Lovers,” “I’m a Fool to Want You”) with a 21st Century spin and sly eye on the lyrics that may or may not have stood the test of time. The award-winning Music Director Alex Rybeck leads the trio featuring Ritt Henn on Bass and Rex Benincasa on drums. The show features expert direction by award-winning Director Jeff Harnar.

Read a conversation with Christy about the show.

Where did the idea for a show examining Frank Sinatra songs through a feminist lens come from?

I had been thinking about doing a Great American Songbook show for a while, and I have always been drawn to the way Frank Sinatra is connected to the lyric when he is singing and to his ease in communicating to the audience. So, I started looking at the songs Frank sang and dug into which of his songs resonated with me, and because I am a woman singing these songs at this time in our history, I naturally have a different perspective than Frank had back in his Rat Pack-Playboy days. Frank was husband, father, playboy and a guy’s guy. There were so many facets to Frank Sinatra and there are so many different facets to me as a woman. I am a wife, lover, mother, friend and creative artist. It is a delight to get to sing these songs and explore aspects of Frank and of myself.

Can you give us an example of a lyric or two that was considered totally OK in Sinatra’s time that we would question today?

Well, a very good example of this is from the song “Wives and Lovers,” with music by Burt Bacharach and words by Hal David: "Don't think because there's a ring on your finger you needn't try any more. For wives should always be lovers too. Run to his arms the moment he comes home to you. I'm warning you."

This lyric is sung from a man's perspective as a warning to women to always be ready for their men. I feel that both men and women and anyone in relationship no matter the gender should show up for each other. It shouldn't be one-sided or this old-fashioned hierarchy of roles.

Another line of the song:

"Day after day there are girls at the office and men will always be men. Don't send him off with your hair still in curlers, you may not see him again, for wives should always be lovers too. Run to his arms the moment he comes home to you. He's almost here." These lyrics were written in 1963 and they don’t reflect the world the way I see it.

What originally drew you to Frank Sinatra’s work?

I was drawn to Frank's connection to the lyric, his connection to the audience and to his humanity. He once said, "Whatever else has been said about me personally is unimportant. When I sing, I believe. I'm honest. If you want to get an audience with you there's only one way. You have to reach out to them with total honesty and humility." Frank Sinatra makes me feel.

What was the process of working with a team to put this show together like?

My team is everything!! We would not have a show without my Musical Director Alex Rybeck and my Director Jeff Harnar. They are stellar in every way. Alex leads our incredible trio which includes Rex Benincasa on drums and Ray Kilday on bass. These musicians bring these arrangements to life in a glorious way. I am so grateful for both Alex and Jeff. We started this project a while ago, and they have walked right alongside me through a devastating time in my life and we took one step at a time, together and created this show and the healing power of music has been complete magic!

Who do you think would enjoy this show?

Anyone who enjoys storytelling, live music, connection and honesty.

Do you have any other upcoming shows or projects you’re working on besides this one?

I am planning on taking this show on the road. We will have stops in Annapolis, Md., and Washington, DC and hopefully other cities as well.

Is there anything else you’d like to add?

Thank you so much Rebecca Kaplan and Broadway World for these great questions and for supporting the arts.

Also, thank you to everyone who has come out to see the show it has been a delight to share these stories and songs with you! And a huge thank you to my inspiration for this tribute, Frank Sinatra.

Visit Christy Trapp on Instagram here.

Tickets to the Tender Trapp on December 11 are available here