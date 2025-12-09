PinkPantheress Extends 'An Evening with PinkPantheress' North American Tour

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

British singer, songwriter and producer, PinkPantheress has announced an extension of her An Evening with PinkPantheress North American tour, bringing her mixtape Fancy That to audiences in Brooklyn, Washington, D.C., Boston and more on her most extensive tour to date.

The 2026 dates, promoted by Live Nation, follow her completely sold-out 13-show An Evening with PinkPantheress residency-style performance dates, which included two nights at Brooklyn’s Kings Theater and four nights at the Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles. In addition to her upcoming headline shows, PinkPantheress will perform as part of the Coachella 2026 lineup in Indio, California, marking her highly anticipated solo-performance debut at the festival.

PinkPantheress’ artist presale begins on Wednesday, December 10 @ 10 am local time. Fans can sign up for presale access by texting the heart emoji here. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, December 12 @ 10 am local time here.

For shows sold on Ticketmaster in the U.S. and Canada, PinkPantheress is using Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange to help fans get tickets at the original price. Tickets can only be resold on Ticketmaster at face value and will be non-transferable. Non-Ticketmaster shows include: Vancouver, BC and Brooklyn, NY.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, VIP exclusive merch item, VIP tour poster, early entry before the public & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

PinkPantheress’ international breakthrough mixtape, Fancy That, featured her first solo Billboard Hot 100 in Song Of The Summer and NME’s #1 song of the year, “Illegal”, while also earning her first Mercury Music Prize Shortlist. She recently earned her first GRAMMY® Award Nominations for Best Dance Pop Recording (“Illegal”) & Best Dance/Electronic Album (Fancy That).

In October, PinkPantheress released Fancy Some More?, a reimagining of her critically-acclaimed mixtape, Fancy That. On Fancy Some More?, PinkPantheress brings together an international spectrum of musicians, groups and producers, delivering 22 genre-blending remixes, including Swedish pop icon Zara Larsson on “Stateside,” American R&B heavyweight Ravyn Lenae on “Romeo,” Brazilian DJ sensation Mochakk on “Noises” & much more.

Full North American Tour Routing

Wednesday, April 8 - Mexico City - Pabellon Oeste

Saturday, April 11 - Indio, CA - Coachella Festival*

Tuesday, April 14 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater

Thursday, April 16 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum

Saturday, April 18 - Indio, CA - Coachella Festival*

Monday, April 20 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

Wednesday, April 22 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

Thursday, April 23 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

Sunday, April 26 - Miami, FL - The Fillmore

Monday, April 27 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

Thursday, April 30 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

Sunday, May 3 - Washington, D.C. - The Anthem

Thursday, May 7 - New York, NY - Brooklyn Storehouse

Saturday, May 9 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark

Tuesday, May 12 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Friday, May 15 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

*Non-Live Nation Date

About PinkPantheress

PinkPantheress is a multi-platinum recording artist, songwriter, and producer. Since stepping onto the scene, PinkPantheress has graced the covers of i-D, The Face, Rolling Stone UK, REMIX, The Gentlewoman, PAPER Magazine, Flaunt Magazine, Pollstar, Coveteur, and GQ Hype, while also starring in campaigns for Marc Jacobs Heaven, Starface, Bose, and Apple.

Currently, she is the face of Anna Sui’s new line for Old Navy. She is equally recognized in the awards sphere, earning Variety’s Young Hollywood Music Innovator of the Year (2025), a spot on the 2025 Mercury Prize shortlist, Producer of the Year at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards, and a place on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list.

Photo Credit: Charlie Engman