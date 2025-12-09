Video: Six13 Celebrate Chanukah with KPOP DEMON HUNTERS Cover 'Golden'

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





In celebration of Chanukah, the acclaimed a cappella group Six13 has shared their newest song. Titled Golden: A K-pop Demon Hunters Chanukah, the track serves as a reimaging of the songs Golden and Soda Pop from the Netflix blockbuster, which are performed by the movie's rival singing groups, Huntrix and Saja Boys, respectively.

“We loved these songs from the moment we heard them and quickly saw how applicable they could be to Chanukah, a time when we recall the miracle of our survival against all odds and how we can light up the darkest nights of the year with our golden warmth," said Six13 member Nathaniel Ribner on the new video. “We needed a whole lot of pink and purple hair spray”.

Previous Chanukah-themed covers from the group include those from Frozen, West Side Story, and Wicked.

About Six13

Six13 is a New York City-based a cappella group anchored by a strong Jewish identity. They have gathered an online following, where their videos have been viewed over 20 million times, and in traditional media, having been featured in national television and press like The Today Show, The View, CBS, CNN, Huffington Post, Time Magazine and more.

They have also performed at the White House for a private audience of President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama and three Supreme Court justices (including RBG Z"L). Six13 has received distinctions and accolades from Jewish organizations like the National Council of Young Israel and Moment Magazine, and awards from musical organizations like the Harmony Sweepstakes and the Contemporary A Cappella Society of America. They are three-time finalists in casting for NBC’s prime-time hit “The Sing-Off”.

Photo courtesy of Six13