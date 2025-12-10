Feature: A Symphonic Holiday Tradition Returns

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

There are many holiday viewing traditions here in the DMV covering all genres of entertainment. Ford’s Theatre’s production of A Christmas Carol and Washington Ballet’s The Nutcracker at the Warner Theatre are just two productions that audiences keep returning to year after year.

YOUR National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) has its own holiday tradition known as A Holiday Pops!. This year’s performances will as always take place in the Concert Hall at Kennedy Center on December 12th at 8:00pm and December 13th at 2:00 and 8:00pm.

Under the direction of the NSO’s Principal Conductor and Artistic Advisor Maestro Steven Reineke the concert always features a plethora of holiday favorites featuring a guest soloist and more. Past guest artists have included Broadway stars Norm Lewis, Stephanie J. Block, and Jessica Vosk, and singer songwriter Ingrid Michaelson.

This year’s featured artist you might remember from season six of American Idol. Melinda Doolittle placed third in the voting but was Simon Cowell’s favorite. Since then, she has released two albums and performed with the such esteemed ensembles as The United Staes Air Force Band and The Boston Pops. The latter had her as a featured soloist for their world famous Fourth of July Esplanade concert.

With A Holiday Pops!, Ms. Doolittle says “Working with the National Symphony Orchestra and Steven Reineke has been a dream of mine for years, and the fact that it’s happening during my favorite season feels like pure magic. I’m beyond honored to join the National Symphony Orchestra this Christmas!”

Maestro Steven Reineke conducting YOUR National Symphony Orchestra.

Photo by Scott Suchman.

Maestro Steven Reineke always brings an energy to all of his concerts with his dynamic conducting style that always carries out to the audience. Watching him on the podium is a show in itself. At this time of year, Reineke’s musical passion is even more joyful. “I really do love this time of year! One of my favorite things is to be able to present joyous and heartfelt holiday concerts. This year is no different as we're being joined by the incredible vocalist, Melinda Doolittle. Not only do I personally have so much fun conducting these shows, but I also love spreading holiday Christmas cheer to so many people in the audience."

Hopefully Maestro Reineke and Ms. Doolittle have helped to convince you to attend A Holiday Pops! but in case you need just a little more, let me offer you a quick thought or two.

The NSO is simply one of the finest orchestras that you will ever hear anywhere. I have often wondered why they never have had a big recording contract like The Boston Pops. A Holiday Pops! is a family attraction that is the perfect way to introduce young audience members to the joys of hearing a FULL orchestra. Much of what kids hear today is electronic garbage and that’s a real shame. Lastly, Maestro Reineke conducting the mighty NSO with Melinda Doolittle as their guest is guaranteed to put you in the holiday spirit.

This holiday season, make it ONLY about the art and start or continue your holiday tradition of attending A Holiday Pops! at Kennedy Center. It’s a symphonic musical feast that’s musical perfection for the season.

Lead photo credit- L-R Melinda Doolittle and Maestro Steven Reineke.

Special thanks to Kennedy Center's Deputy Director of Public Relations Amanda Fischer for her assistance in the coordination of this feature.