COYOTE UGLY Musical, With Music From Diane Warren Will Premiere in the West End in 2027

The musical stage adaptation of the cult hit film Coyote Ugly, based on the iconic New York Coyote Ugly Saloon bar, will come to the West End in 2027 with the original multi award winning team behind the music, lyrics and script.

The film, Coyote Ugly, was released in the year 2000 and became an instant cult smash hit, making over 113 million dollars at the worldwide Box Office. It was directed by David McNally and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman. The film was based on Elizabeth Gilbert's 1997 GQ article, The Muse of the Coyote Ugly Saloon, about her experiences as a bartender at the renowned bar.

Diane Warren, the multi award winning original songwriter, will bring to the musical the iconic tracks she wrote for the film; Can't Fight The Moonlight, Please Remember, The Right Kind of Wrong and But I Do Love You, as well as writing original new songs for the production.

The original film screenwriter, Gina Wendkos (The Princess Diaries 1 & 2), will be writing the book alongside Olivier Award winning writer Vikki Stone (Caroline, Hey Duggee) with musical theatre impresario, Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Legally Blonde, Kinky Boots) directing and choreographing, following his enormous success with The Devil Wears Prada, one of the biggest hits in the West End in recent years.

Diane Warren said, “For over 20 years I've been saying someone needs to do a Coyote Ugly musical. I'm so excited it is finally happening and that I will be a part of it! Both the movie and the soundtrack are guilty pleasure classics and now a fun guilty pleasure musical just when we need it most!”

Jamie Wilson, on behalf of the Producers said “We are incredibly proud to collaborate with such an exceptional, award-winning creative team to bring a new musical stage adaptation of this cult-classic to the West End in 2027.

We are thrilled that the production will feature not only Diane Warren's iconic tracks from the original film, but also an unparalleled slate of brand-new songs written exclusively by Diane for the stage.

We're inviting audiences to join the coyotes for a wild theatrical experience, where the music will capture all the heart and heat of the original story whilst igniting it anew for the next generation.”