Video/Photos: First Look at Baz Luhrmann's EPIC Elvis Presley Documentary

The first teaser trailer and new first-look photos have been released for Baz Luhrmann’s EPiC: Elvis Presley In Concert documentary, which will hit theaters in 2026.

The film features long-lost footage of the iconic performer, offering audiences an opportunity to see the singer on a big screen. Following a one-week exclusive IMAX engagement on February 20, 2026, the movie will come to theaters everywhere on February 27th.

From Sony Music Vision, Bazmark, and Authentic Studios, the film debuted earlier this year at the Toronto International Film Festival. EPiC features footage from Presley’s legendary Vegas residency in the 1970s, woven together with rare 16mm footage from Elvis on Tour and treasured 8mm film from the Graceland archive, along with rediscovered recordings of Elvis telling "his side of the story." The movie will be released by NEON and Universal Pictures International.

EPiC marks Luhrmann’s second major project centered around Elvis Presley, following Elvis in 2022, which earned eight Academy Award nominations, won multiple BAFTAs and Golden Globes, and grossed nearly $300 million worldwide.

Photo/Video Credit: NEON