Video: Watch the RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 18 Trailer Feat. Cardi B, Dove Cameron, & More

MTV has unveiled the trailer for Season 18 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, which returns Friday, January 2nd at 8:00 PM ET/PT with 90-minute episodes. The new trailer features a first look at this season's guest judges, which will include Cardi B, Teyana Taylor, Benny Blanco, Law Roach, Ross Matthews, Jamal Sims, and Dove Cameron.

According to Deadline, Season 18 will also feature appearances from Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford, Brooke Shields, Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Sherman, Zara Larsson, Iman, Atsuko Okatsuka, Amy Taylor, Danielle Pinnock, and Leland.

This season, 14 sickening new queens enter the Werk Room to compete for the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar,” an official makeup collaboration with Anastasia Beverly Hills Cosmetics and a cash prize of $200,000 courtesy of the popular video game RuPaul’s Drag Race Match Queen.

In the premiere episode, the new cast of queens will show their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent in the first challenge of the season: “Reclaim! Renew! Rejoice!” Tune-in as the queens pay tribute to the queens that came before them by using their leftover treasures from the Drag Race vaults to create their own signature drag look.

Athena Dion, Briar Blush, Ciara Myst, Darlene Mitchell, DD Fuego, Discord Addams, Jane Don’t, Juicy Love Dion, Kenya Pleaser, Mandy Mango, Mia Starr, Myki Meeks, Nini Coco, and Vita VonTesse Starr are the queens competing in the new season.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked, the Emmy award-winning aftershow, will premiere immediately following at 9:30 PM ET/PT on MTV. Untucked gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the backstage drama as the queens anxiously await their fate in the competition.