Video: Watch a Sneak Peek Clip From Episode 3 of SPARTACUS: HOUSE OF ASHUR

STARZ has unveiled a sneak peek clip from episode three of “Spartacus: House of Ashur,” debuting on Friday, December 12. In episode three, Korris faces Ashur’s wrath and must prove himself worthy. New episodes of the series will be available to stream weekly on Fridays only on the STARZ app, as well as on all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms.

The series stars Nick E. Tarabay (“Spartacus,” “The Expanse”), who reprises his role as “Ashur,” Graham McTavish (“The Witcher,” “House of the Dragon”) as “Korris,” Tenika Davis (“Jupiter’s Legacy,” Cabinet of Curiosities)“ as “Achillia,” Jordi Webber (Choose Love, “Prosper”) as “Tarchon,” Jamaica Vaughan (“Home and Away,” “800 Words”) as “Hilara,” Ivana Baquero (Pan’s Labyrinth, “The Shannara Chronicles”) as “Messia,” Claudia Black (“The Nevers,” “Ahsoka”) as “Cossutia,” India Shaw-Smith (The Pines Still Whisper, “Supernatural”) as “Viridia,” Jackson Gallagher as “Caesar,” Jaime Slater as “Cornelia,” and Leigh Gill (Joker, “Game of Thrones”) as “Satyrus.”

The original series, “Spartacus,” and all subsequent chapters are available on the STARZ app. Catch up now on STARZ ahead of the premiere of “Spartacus: House of Ashur.” “Spartacus: Blood and Sand” debuted on STARZ in 2010 and was followed by the prequel series chapter “Spartacus: Gods of the Arena” in 2011, and two additional chapters, “Spartacus: Vengeance” in 2012 and “Spartacus: War of the Damned” in 2013.

“Spartacus” creator, writer and executive producer Steven S. DeKnight (“Daredevil”) serves as showrunner and executive producer on “Spartacus: House of Ashur.” Rick Jacobson (“Ash vs. Evil Dead,” The Royal Treatment) and Aaron Helbing (“The Flash”, “Mortal Kombat: Legacy”) also serve as executive producers. “Spartacus: House of Ashur” is produced by Lionsgate Television for STARZ.