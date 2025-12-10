BALISPIRIT FESTIVAL Will Return in 2026

🎭 NEW! Indonesia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Indonesia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The BaliSpirit Festival, the annual gathering of yoga, dance, music and healing arts, will return to Ubud from April 15–19, 2026, with programming staged at The Yoga Barn and in the gardens of the Puri Padi Hotel.

Now in its 17th edition, the festival bills itself as a global celebration that pairs daytime workshops and wellness sessions with evening music, ecstatic dance and devotional performances drawn from both local and International Artists.

The goal of the BaliSpirit Festival is to awaken and nourish each individual’s potential for positive change within, leading to positive change in our homes, in our communities, and around the world. Through the beneficial and inspirational traditions of Yoga, Dance, and Music, the BaliSpirit Festival embodies the Balinese Hindu concept of Tri Hita Karana: living in harmony with our spiritual, social, and natural environments.

Committed, particularly, to nourishing our own home in Bali, the founders of the BaliSpirit Festival pledge to provide financial, logistical, and organizational support to local charities, with a special emphasis on children’s programs, multicultural education and performance, healthcare, HIV& AIDS awareness, and environmental conservation in Bali and greater Indonesia.