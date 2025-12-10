HEDDA GABLER Comes to the Den Norske Opera

🎭 NEW! Norway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Norway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Marit Moum Aune's Ibsen ballets have been praised by critics both in Norway and abroad. You can now experience Hedda Gabler once more, this time retold through dance, with music by Nils Petter Molvær. Performances run 7-19 February at the Den Norske Opera.

‘Hearts explode when the Norwegian National Ballet dances Ibsen’ a reviewer wrote about Hedda Gabler. Marit Moum Aune's Ibsen trilogy is one of the company's greatest triumphs, award-winning and acclaimed both in Norway and internationally.

In February, the second part of the trilogy returns to the Main Stage – with interpretations in dance that add a new dimension to Ibsen's realism.

The Original Theatre play is a concentrated chamber drama where much remains unspoken, yet Moum Aune and the dancers paint with broader strokes. Hedda's world is opened up as we delve deeper into her relationships and background. We are shown sweeping scenes that are only hinted at in Ibsen's text, where every movement serves a purpose in telling the story.

Hedda is furious, and the disappointment is consuming her. A six-month honeymoon in Europe has come to an end, and now she is supposed to settle into a new life and home with her husband. Nothing has turned out as she imagined, and when a former lover Eilert Løvborg turns up, she reacts in a way that is dangerous for everyone – including herself.

Hedda Gabler is one of world drama’s most iconic figures – a character created by Henrik Ibsen. Is she cowardly or courageous? Spoilt or trapped? Wicked or desperate?

Our greatest actors have continually found new ways to interpret this psychologically complex role. National Ballet soloist Grete Sofie Borud Nybakken created her own interpretation – and was showered with praise for her performance.

