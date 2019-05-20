Scoop: Upcoming Guests on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!, 5/20-5/24

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT and features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

Following are the episodes scheduled to air the week of May 20-24 (subject to change):

Monday, May 201. Jon Hamm ("Good Omens") 2. Naomi Scott ("Aladdin") 3. Mavis Staples Ft. Ben Harper

Tuesday, May 211. Will Smith ("Aladdin") 2. Elizabeth Banks ("Brightburn") 3. Musical Guest Jakob Dylan and Jade Castrinos

Wednesday, May 221. John and Ella Bleu Travolta ("The Poison Rose") 2. Lala Milan ("Boomerang") 3. Musical Guest Chika

Thursday, May 231. Jason Sudeikis ("Booksmart") 2. Ben Platt ("Sing to Me Instead") 3. Musical Guest Ben Platt

Friday, May 24TBD





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop